AI Beat Humans in Spotting Breast Tumors

FRIDAY, Jan. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Machines can be trained to outperform humans when it comes to catching breast tumors on mammograms, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Google and several universities are working on an artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at improving the accuracy of mammography screening. In the Jan. 1 issue of Nature, they describe the initial results: Computers, it seems, can beat radiologists both in detecting breast tumors and avoiding false alarms.

Compared with mammography results collected from routine practice, the computer model reduced false positives by 1.2% (at three U.K. hospitals) and 5.7% (at one U.S. center). "False positive" refers to a mammogram that is deemed abnormal, even though no cancer is present.

"That means we could, potentially, create less angst for patients," said researcher Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

Artificial intelligence also bested humans when it came to false negatives -- where a mammogram is interpreted as normal despite the presence of a tumor. The algorithm reduced those cases by 2.7% in the United Kingdom, and by 9.4% in the United States.

Etemadi called the findings "exciting," but also stressed that research into using AI in medicine is "still in its infancy."

Nor will it be replacing humans any time soon. Instead, Etemadi explained, AI is seen as a "tool" to boost doctors' efficiency and accuracy.

As an example, he said AI could be used to "re-order the queue" -- so that instead of analyzing mammograms in the order they come in, radiologists could have certain images with suspicious findings flagged for priority review.

Mammography screening can detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, but it's imperfect: According to the American Cancer Society, it misses about 20% of cancers. And if a woman gets a mammogram every year for 10 years, she has about a 50% chance of receiving a false positive at some point.

The new study, funded by Google, is the latest to explore whether AI can help detect cancer.