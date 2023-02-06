Feb. 24, 2023 – Most women are aware of the emotional ups and downs that can occur before their monthly period, known as PMS, or premenstrual syndrome. Some women's PMS symptoms are so severe that they may receive a diagnosis of PMDD, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which often comes with severe mood swings. But a lesser-known condition might be the worst of all: premenstrual exacerbation, or PME.

PME occurs when there are hormonal changes in the luteal phase of your cycle, between ovulation and menstruation. One or 2 weeks before a woman's period, PME can cause the symptoms of a preexisting disorder, like major depression, generalized anxiety disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar illness, or other mood disorders, to flare. One study found that 58% of women with depressive disorders also have PME, raising their risk of suicide during this premenstrual phase.

“PME, PMS, and PMDD are all related to mood problems before your period,” says Lauren M. Osborne, MD, vice chair for clinical research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. “The difference is, women with PMS and PMDD don’t have a mood disorder. PME causes really significant mood symptoms 2 weeks before a woman’s period if she has an underlying mental health condition.”