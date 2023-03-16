Kristamarie Collman, MD, had long had heavy menstrual periods. But 4 years ago, she started to notice other things that seemed off. She felt unusual pressure in her lower abdomen. She was going to the bathroom more often. The ab exercises that were part of her fitness routine had become harder to do. The combination of symptoms prompted Collman, who is a family doctor in Orlando, to see her doctor.

The diagnosis: uterine fibroids. These are tumors in the uterus that are almost always not cancer. Uterine fibroids are very common. Experts estimate that up to 80% of women develop them by age 50. No one knows exactly what causes them; a mix of factors are likely involved.

Some women have uterine fibroids and don't know it because they have no symptoms. Others have a much harder time. Symptoms can include heavy bleeding, painful periods, pain during sex, reproductive problems, and other issues.

Collman had suspected that she might have fibroids. “But it’s not something that runs in my family,” she says. When she was diagnosed, “I was a little surprised but not completely shocked because we know Black women have a higher chance of getting diagnosed with fibroids,” Collman says.