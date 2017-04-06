1. You're on season three of Born This Way. What has the experience of working on this show been like for you?

I've made a lot of new friends on the show. And I've been all over the country, traveling more and meeting lots of people. The connections I have made are really cool.

2. You first gained attention with your speech, "Don't Limit Me." Why is that message so important to you?

It's my motto. People with Down syndrome have amazing abilities. Let us show you. I can do anything I want. I want to show the whole world and the fans out there watching me.

3. Has Down syndrome ever limited you?

Not really. I love who I am.

4. What is Megology?

When I graduated from Evergreen High School (in Colorado) in 2011, I told my mom I wanted to start a fashion business. We discovered the ice dyeing technique of tie-dye from an online video that Martha Stewart put out. The clothes are my designs. After we started Megology, my mom was very funny. She told me, "Thank you, Martha Stewart." It's been busy and messy, but we have fun doing it. We donate $1 from every pair of socks we sell to the Reece's Rainbow Down Syndrome Adoption Grant Foundation.

5. What other projects are you working on?

I'm working on my first chapter book for young adults with Down syndrome. It's called Don't Limit Me. I am going to New York City for a book promotion and to meet my new agent. We're going to work on the book together and figure out when it will be coming out.

6. Is there anything you'd like to try that you haven't done yet?

I'd like to travel overseas and meet new people from other countries -- and meet more celebrities in Hollywood. I want to go to New York City, Hawaii, and London.

7. What kind of diet do you follow?

I eat all different kinds of food because I'm not picky at all. I like everything. But if it's gluten, wheat, or dairy, I can't have that, because I have celiac disease. I have to watch what I eat.