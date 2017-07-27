When a child is born, a doctor says, "It's a boy" or "It's a girl." Assigning someone's sex is based on biology -- chromosomes, anatomy, and hormones. But a person's gender identity -- the inner sense of being male, female, or both -- doesn't always match their biology. Transgender people say they were assigned a sex that isn't true to who they are. Many people have assumptions about what it means to be transgender, but it isn't about surgery, or sexual orientation, or even how someone dresses. It's how they feel inside. The Williams Institute says there are nearly 700,000 people living publicly as transgender in the U.S. Each one is unique, and their journeys are personal. Some say they are the opposite sex of what they were assigned at birth. Some feel they are both male and female. Still others don't identify as either gender. "It takes a lot of courage to buck the culture's norm that gender is binary," says Helen R. Friedman, PhD, a clinical psychologist in St. Louis who specializes in gender identity and transgender issues. "The truth is, gender does exist on a continuum." Meaning, there's a lot of in-between. People Transition to Be True to Themselves When people make changes to match the way they feel inside, it's called transitioning. Some change their clothing, hair, and name. Some ask others to change the pronouns they use to identify them. (They may choose "he," "she," "they," or even "ze.") Some use hormones or surgery to alter how they look and feel. "It varies a lot from person to person, and there's no set pattern," says Michael L. Hendricks, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Washington, DC, who works with transitioning clients. Mitch Kellaway, from Massachusetts, spent 6 years thinking about transitioning to male. His approach wasn't typical. Once he made the decision, he made several changes at the same time. "When I was emotionally, spiritually, and financially ready to begin transitioning, I decided to start medical, social, and legal [changes] all at once," Kellaway says. In the same week, he told his loved ones his decision, changed his name legally and publicly, and began talking with a gender therapist about hormone therapy.

Transgender People Can Be Straight, Gay, or Bisexual Don't assume a trans person is gay. It has nothing to do with the kind of people they have romantic feelings toward. "Gender identity is the gender with which you identify," Friedman says. "Sexual orientation is the gender to which you're attracted." Deciding to Let Others Know Is Stressful When transgender people tell others about their gender identities, it's referred to as "coming out." It's an unveiling of truth, like telling someone your sexual orientation. It's a big step. There's no way for a person to know how others will react. Some people are supportive right away. Others may need time to process the news before they can understand how they feel about it. And some may never be accepting. It can come as a shock, and it's a lot to take in, just as there's a lot that goes into deciding to transition. If someone you care about comes out to you, they are looking to you for support. "Reassure them that you will be friends regardless of their gender, and you want them to be happy," Friedman says. It's important for someone who comes out to have support. Years ago, there wasn't much of a community for transgender people, and many felt isolated. Today, "It's more [mentioned in] the media, more on the Internet," Hendricks says. "It's safer to come out. There's a community." Because of this, more people are choosing to transition at younger ages. Teens and adults who need advice can seek support and guidance from others who have already gone through the coming-out process. Transition for young people is different from adults. Sometimes, doctors use hormones to delay puberty until a child is old enough make decisions about their gender. People of All Ages Are Transgender Although some people think they may be transgender in childhood, some don't realize it until they're teens or adults. It's not unusual for someone to come out as transgender after they've had kids or retired. They may feel they couldn't express themselves before, or didn't realize they were trans until later in life.