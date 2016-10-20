Marijuana May Help Ease Nerve Pain

By Randy Dotinga

MONDAY, Aug. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Marijuana may be slightly effective at reducing chronic nerve pain known as neuropathy. But there's little evidence on whether or not pot helps treat other types of pain or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a pair of new studies suggests.

The findings on neuropathy "fit generally well with what we know," said Dr. Sachin Patel of the Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital in Nashville. Patel wrote a commentary accompanying the review in the Aug. 15 online edition of Annals of Internal Medicine.

Medical marijuana is legal in almost all states and the District of Columbia for certain medical purposes. Some states may have laws that haven't yet been implemented, according to NORML, a pro-marijuana legalization group.

But research into the medical uses of marijuana remains controversial. Plus, it's difficult for scientists to study the drug because it is illegal on the federal level.

However, some research has found positive results. Earlier this year, the National Academy of Sciences released a report saying there is conclusive or substantial scientific evidence that marijuana is effective at treating chronic pain, calming muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, and easing nausea from chemotherapy.

The new reviews into pain and PTSD were commissioned by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The department refused to allow the authors of the reviews to be interviewed to discuss the findings.

Curt Cashour, a spokesman for the department, declined to provide any comment about the reviews.

However, Cashour did provide a written statement with a comment from David Shulkin, the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The statement said the VA system will not prescribe medical marijuana although "there may be some evidence that this is beginning to be helpful."

For the review of research into chronic nerve pain and marijuana, the researchers examined 27 studies. The investigators determined that there's "low strength" evidence that marijuana can help nerve pain. But there's just not enough reliable research to come to a conclusion about whether marijuana is useful for other types of pain, the study authors determined.