ADHD Medications and Scary Side Effects

Elaine Taylor-Klaus's daughter developed facial tics not long after starting medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The tics came on suddenly while she was performing in a school play and were noticeable even from the back of the auditorium, where her mother was watching. They frightened Taylor-Klaus. "I thought, oh my gosh, what's going on?" Taylor-Klaus remembers. "I started to cry." Fortunately, Taylor-Klaus got reassurance quickly. A friend at the same play told her the tics were probably due to the medication her daughter had just started taking for ADHD. A quick call to the doctor confirmed this. Her daughter stopped the medication and the tics went away. Though tics can be scary to have or watch, they don't harm the brain. There are physical tics, such as repeatedly blinking or twitching your eye, and verbal tics, such as repeated throat-clearing, belching, sniffing, or even barking. Hallucinations such as seeing snakes, insects, or worms that aren't there are another rare side effect of some ADHD medications. And some kids have dramatic behavior changes, ranging from extremely angry, aggressive, anxious, or manic to emotionally flat and unresponsive. These side effects are rarely dangerous, but they are unsettling. Knowing how to respond will ease your mind. Is Your Child in Immediate Danger? It’s unlikely that side effects of ADHD medication will put your child's life or long-term health in danger. "Fortunately, truly urgent side effects are extremely rare," says Glen Elliott, MD, PhD, medical director at Children's Health Council in Palo Alto, CA. If your child is having trouble breathing or having a seizure, call 911 or go to the emergency room right away. These symptoms most likely aren’t caused by ADHD medication, but they need immediate medical attention.

Continued Who Can Help? If you know your child isn’t in immediate danger, the best person to contact is his doctor. "Either the prescribing doctor (or whoever is covering if he or she is away) or the child's pediatrician typically is the easiest source of help," Elliott says. Most doctors have a 24-hour pager or a 24-hour emergency line to call. Keep this number with you at all times. You can store it in your cell phone. Let the answering service know if your child is having hallucinations, aggression, or severe mood changes. A doctor should call you back quickly. A pharmacist may be able to tell you if the symptom is a side effect, but you'll still need to talk to a doctor to find out what to do about it. What If You Don't Agree With What They Tell You? The doctor may tell you to take your child off the medication, or he may tell you to stay the course and the side effects will go away in a few days. In the end, it’s your call. Follow your gut. "I value the doctor's opinion, but in the end, I see my child, know my child, and will know best what to do," says Kelly Sandberg of Raleigh, NC, whose daughter has ADHD. "I would not allow a doctor's advice to override any true concerns." In some cases, you may be able to get a second opinion from a specialist. That may reassure you or give you other options.