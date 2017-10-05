Expired EpiPens May Still Help Save a Life

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- EpiPens -- devices used to rescue people during a severe allergic reaction -- can remain effective years after their expiration date, a new study reports.

An evaluation of almost 40 expired, unused EpiPens brought in by patients revealed that all of the devices contained more than 80 percent of their initial dose of epinephrine. This was true even as long as four years past the expiration date on the device, said study lead researcher F. Lee Cantrell, director of the California Poison Control System - San Diego Division.

People unable to replace an old EpiPen due to pharmacy shortages should hold onto it past expiration, because the device could still contain a lifesaving dose, Cantrell concluded.

"There's still a dose that would be therapeutic in there," he said. "If this is all you have, this is better than nothing."

Cantrell still recommends people replace expired EpiPens if fresh ones are available, as a matter of safety.

"If it's me, if I'm highly allergic to a bee sting, I want something that I know is going to save my life," Cantrell said. "At the same time, if an expired EpiPen is all that I have, I would use it."

However, he believes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the maker of the EpiPen, Mylan, should reassess the expiration date set for EpiPens to see if it can be extended.

Expiration dates are based on studies conducted during a drug's evaluation process that test its stability in both ideal and poor storage conditions, the FDA said in a statement. After approval, companies are required to continue these studies, and can request an extension of the expiration date if the data supports it.

In a statement, Mylan said its products carry expiration dates that reflect the final day "that a product has been determined to be safe and effective when stored under the conditions stated in the package insert."

"Given the life-threatening nature of anaphylaxis, patients are encouraged to refill their EpiPen Auto-Injector upon expiration, approximately every 12 to 18 months," the company's statement reads. "Mylan also continues to invest in product improvements, such as a formulation with a longer shelf life."