Harmed by Sunscreen? What Parents Need to Know

It’s been more than 3 weeks, and 14-month-old Kyla Fudge is still recovering from a painful, blistering rash that spread over her cheeks and nose, right where her mom had spread a palmful of Banana Boat Kids Free spray sunscreen.

Her story has incensed parents across the internet. Her mom understands why.

“Nobody, adult or child, deserves to go through that. That was insane. That was the hardest couple of weeks of our lives,” says Kyla’s mom, Rebecca Cannon, 32, of Newfoundland, Canada.

The family had gone to visit Kyla’s aunt and cousins. The older kids wanted to play outside. The day was overcast and slightly chilly, but the sun was peeking in and out from behind the clouds, so Cannon dressed her daughter in a coat and hat and dabbed some of the Banana Boat spray on her nose and cheeks, where her face was exposed.

They’d never used the product before, but Rebecca read the label. It said it was safe for babies over the age of 6 months.

14-month-old Kyla Fudge's face blistered after using Banana Boat Free spray

“Her face gradually throughout the day got pinker. I thought it was just irritated from a different sunscreen, so I took her home and gave her a bath,” Cannon says. “When she woke up the next day she was really swollen and blistering, so I took her to the ER.”

There, doctors admitted that because Kyla’s face was so swollen, it was hard to make a definite diagnosis. Their best guess, after consulting with a pediatric dermatologist, was a caustic burn, perhaps caused by something in the sunscreen.

Health Canada, the Canadian counterpart to the U.S. FDA, is investigating.

Renelle Briand, a spokesperson for the agency, says that in addition to Kyla’s case, they are aware of three other Canadian children who had reactions to Banana Boat sunscreens in May. That’s a tiny fraction of the overall number of people who use this product, but the agency is being cautious, she says, since it’s always possible that the manufacturer could have had a bad batch. She says it’s too early in the process to even guess at what may have caused the kids’ severe reactions.