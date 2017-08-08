Alabama Boy's Death Worries Food Allergy Parents

Aug. 8, 2018 -- The death last month of a 3-year-old Alabama boy during an oral food challenge -- believed to be the first time a child died during the common allergy test -- has sparked worry and fear in families of children with food allergies.

“I think a lot of parents have not thought that this was something that could happen. I know I haven’t, and I have been an ‘allergy mom’ for a decade,” says Jamie Kaufmann of Springfield, IL.

Kaufmann has two sons -- one with a milk allergy. She runs a website and blog called Milk Allergy Mom read by 50,000 people a month. Through the site, she hosts monthly Q&A sessions with an allergist -- Robert Kaufmann, MD, of Midwest Allergy Sinus and Asthma in Illinois, who is also her father-in-law.

Dr. Kaufmann does an average of nine food challenges a month for individual patients and is doing research studies for the FDA. The duo received lots of questions upon news of Alastair Watson’s death.

According to a story in Allergic Living, Alastair died on July 30 after an anaphylactic reaction during an oral food challenge test at Children’s Hospital of Alabama at Birmingham.

Anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe reaction.

I was not warned of this possibility.

His mother contacted the magazine and said her son had multiple food allergies and asthma and he died while having the challenge test to see if he could tolerate foods containing baked milk, the magazine says. A hospital representative says federal privacy laws do not allow it to comment.

“It is my understanding that this has never happened before. I was not warned of this possibility,” Alastair’s mother, Pamela, told the magazine.

No details about Alastair’s death have been released. It’s not clear what went wrong during his test, and that lack of information is part of what is fueling parents’ concerns.