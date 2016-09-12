Could Mom's Pre-Pregnancy BP Predict Baby Gender?

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The gender of a woman's future child may be linked to her blood pressure six months before she becomes pregnant, a preliminary study suggests.

A team of Canadian and Chinese researchers found that a higher pre-pregnancy blood pressure reading may be associated with a greater likelihood for delivering a baby boy. Conversely, lower blood pressure may favor the odds of giving birth to a girl.

But the researchers only found an association between pre-pregnancy blood pressure and a baby's gender. They did not prove a cause-and-effect connection.

How might a mom-to-be's blood pressure predict her baby's gender? That's not completely clear. The researchers suspect blood pressure may be related to the gender of those babies carried to term, not lost to miscarriage.

"When a woman becomes pregnant, the sex of a fetus is determined by whether the father's sperm provides an X or Y chromosome, and there is no evidence that this probability varies in humans," said study lead author Dr. Ravi Retnakaran.

He is an endocrinologist at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, both in Toronto.

"But what is believed to vary is the proportion of male or female fetuses lost during pregnancy," he said, referring to the risk for miscarriage or other pregnancy loss.

In other words, the findings suggest either that lower maternal blood pressure shortly before pregnancy boosts the likelihood of carrying a female fetus to term, or higher blood pressure before pregnancy boosts the likelihood for carrying a male fetus to term, Retnakaran said.

But, he added, "This is an association -- not cause and effect -- between a woman's blood pressure before pregnancy and her likelihood of delivering a boy or girl when she becomes pregnant."

Retnakaran said researchers have previously observed that large "societal events" -- such as natural disasters or an economic depression -- appear linked to shifts in the boy-girl birth ratio.

"We hypothesized that there are likely to be physiologic factors in a woman that relate to her likelihood of carrying a boy or a girl when she becomes pregnant," he said.