Do Weekend Deliveries Pose Risks for Moms?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that for pregnant women, a weekend delivery could mean a slightly increased risk of complications, including maternal death.

While the rate of deaths was higher on weekends, the researchers stressed that any one woman's risk is quite small.

Women don't need to think: "Oh gosh, I'm going into labor on Saturday, I'm going to die," said lead researcher Dr. Steven Clark. He's a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"The actual differences in the risk of death are extremely small, and the majority of women are going to be fine no matter when they deliver," Clark said.

For the study, researchers reviewed outcomes from more than 45 million pregnancies in the United States between 2004 and 2014. They found a slightly increased risk of death among mothers who delivered over the weekend -- about 21 per 100,000 deliveries, compared with about 15 per 100,000 during the week.

The Baylor researchers also found that weekend deliveries were linked to the need for more maternal blood transfusions and more tearing in the area between the vagina and anus (perineum). In addition, neonatal intensive care unit admissions, neonatal seizures and antibiotic use all rose on weekends, compared with other times of the week, the study reported.

"There is clearly something different about the health care offered to women on the weekends," Clark said.

Although the exact reasons for this weekend effect aren't known, several factors may be in play, he speculated.

"It may be that there are less experienced people on weekend shifts," Clark said. "That's commonly seen in nursing and physician staffing. It may also be that people on those shifts are tired."

Or, it may be that doctors are distracted, Clark said. "They may not be focused on patient care, but rather other things they want to do on the weekend," he said. "Our data does not allow us to say which of these things is linked to worse care."