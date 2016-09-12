Pot Smoking Common Among Pregnant Teens: Survey

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Adding to concerns about the harms of teenage pregnancy are new U.S. survey results that show 14 percent of teenage mothers-to-be smoke marijuana.

This large national survey found that more than twice as many pregnant 12- to 17-year-olds use marijuana as their nonpregnant peers. And significantly more use the drug than pregnant women in their 20s, said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Evidence regarding pot's effects on the developing fetus is limited, but the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that pregnant women stop using the drug.

"Some of the studies that do exist suggest that there are risks to the pregnancy from pot use," said Dr. Judy Chang, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Pittsburgh.

Those risks include "scrawnier babies, kids who have some problems with their thinking and learning abilities, [and] kids who find it harder to do more complicated brain tasks when they are teenagers," said Chang, who wasn't involved in the survey.

Teen pregnancies are already associated with smaller babies partly because young moms-to-be are less likely to receive prenatal care than older women. They're also more likely to smoke during pregnancy, says ACOG.

The new findings stem from a 2002-2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that explored marijuana use among 410,000 females ages 12 to 44. About 14,400 survey participants were pregnant at the time of polling.

All participants were asked about their pregnancy status and pot use during the prior month. Final tallies were based on self-reports, which could mean the results underrepresent true usage.

"We found that almost 4 percent of [all] pregnant women reported marijuana use in the past month," said Volkow.

Pot use was much lower for adults 26 and older (less than 2 percent) than for those 18 to 25 years old or teens 12 to 17.

Also, blacks were more likely than whites or Hispanics to use pot during pregnancy, the survey found.