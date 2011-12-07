Hair Dyes Tied to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

By Randy Dotinga

TUESDAY, June 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The safety of hair products has been debated for years. Now, new research suggests that black women who use dark hair dyes face a higher risk of breast cancer, while chemical relaxers and straighteners boost the odds in white women.

The findings stem from a study of more than 4,000 women. Use of dark brown or black hair dyes by black women was tied to a 51 percent greater risk of breast cancer. And whites who used hair relaxers had 74 percent higher odds.

But while the study found a possible link between the hair products and breast cancer risk, it did not prove a connection.

"Our findings do not suggest that simply using hair dyes, relaxers or both will cause a woman to get breast cancer," cautioned study lead author Adana Llanos.

"The reality is that we regularly encounter a variety of harmful exposures, which we have no control over," said Llanos, an assistant professor of epidemiology with the Rutgers School of Public Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

However, she added, "we should limit or reduce the possibility of harmful exposures when we are able to do so."

But another expert said the study findings are inconclusive and don't warrant a change in hair care.

Scientists have studied the potential risks of hair dye for decades, focusing on bladder cancer, leukemia and breast cancer. There haven't been any definitive findings yet. The American Cancer Society says most studies looking into hair dye and breast cancer have found no link between the two.

However, studies generally haven't included black women, Llanos said.

For the new study, researchers asked 4,285 white and black women in New York City and New Jersey about their past use of hair care products. Their ages ranged from 20 to 75. Nearly 2,280 were breast cancer survivors.

The idea was to compare hair product use among women who developed breast cancer and women who didn't get the disease.

The products included dyes, chemical relaxers and deep conditioning creams containing cholesterol or placenta. Cholesterol is marketed as a moisture restorer, and placenta is sold as a hair repairer, Llanos said.