ASCO Conference Highlights 2017

One of the biggest cancer conferences of the year--The American Society of Clinical Oncology--is underway in Chicago. Here's what's making news:

Patients with advanced cancer that has spread to their spine can suffer from pain, numbness, tingling, and difficulty walking. A new study shows that a single dose of radiation may help to ease those symptoms, without the side effects of a full course of radiation. Read more:

Changes to treatment protocols mean that kids who survive cancer will go on to live longer, heatlhier lives. Read more:

Three new studies show how therapy can tackle an overlooked and undertreated side effect of cancer: Fear. Read more: