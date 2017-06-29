Melanoma Biopsy Results Can Differ, Worrying Patients

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Joann Elmore is a doctor, so when her dermatologist said her skin biopsy indicated possible melanoma, she knew just what to do -- get a follow-up biopsy to verify.

But she got two polar-opposite diagnoses, leaving her anxious and uncertain. One pathologist declared it benign, while the other called it suspicious for invasive melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

"It showed me what patients go through," said Elmore, a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "It sort of made me realize that in much of what we do, there is an art and it is subjective."

Pathologists can vary widely when assessing skin biopsies for melanoma, particularly when the case is not clear-cut, according to a study led by Elmore.

When asked to repeatedly assess the same set of cases, pathologists often disagreed with one another and, sometimes, themselves.

Disagreements occurred more often when the skin biopsy fell in the middle ground between clearly benign or definitely melanoma, Elmore said.

"It's very hard classifying in those middle diagnostic categories," Elmore explained. "On the two extremes -- if it's totally normal or if it's a high-grade invasive melanoma -- those are easier to identify when you're looking at them under a microscope."

The only way to diagnose melanoma at this time is to place a skin sample under a microscope and compare it to textbook examples, Elmore said.

The problem is, these examples used for diagnosis have never been organized into one clear standard shared by everyone, she noted.

"The pathologists are not the problem," Elmore said. "The problem is we have not developed adequate classification systems."

In Elmore's case, it took a leading pathologist who wrote textbooks on the topic to provide a definitive third opinion -- she had an atypical lesion that is harmless but looks a lot like melanoma.

For their study, Elmore and her colleagues pulled together 240 different skin biopsies ranging from an ordinary mole to advanced melanoma.

The study authors sent off the glass slides, in groups of 36 or 48 slides, to 187 pathologists across the United States. The pathologists reviewed the same slides on two occasions, at least eight months apart.