Can a Blood Test Detect Cancers Earlier?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A new genetic blood test might pave the way for detecting early stage cancers that often prove fatal when caught too late, a new study suggests.

The test scans blood for DNA fragments released by cancerous tumors, explained lead researcher Dr. Victor Velculescu.

By reviewing these DNA fragments for mutations found in 58 "cancer-driver" genes, the blood test detects many early stage cancers without rendering false positives for healthy people, said Velculescu, co-director of cancer biology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, in Baltimore.

The test detected stage 1 or 2 colon, breast, lung or ovarian cancers between 59 percent and 71 percent of the time when assessing 200 patients previously diagnosed with cancer, researchers found.

"If we are able to detect cancer earlier, our chances of saving lives would be much higher," Velculescu said. "The survival difference between late-stage and early stage disease in these cancers accounts for over a million lives worldwide each year."

The test also proved capable of screening out cancer-free people.

Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, called this "important research" that "moves us one step further down the path to developing a blood test that might find cancer earlier."

"We still need to improve the sensitivity, but this is a step forward. It is a proof of concept," Lichtenfeld said. "It is not a test that's going to be available in a clinical laboratory anytime soon."

To develop a genetic blood test for cancer, researchers must find ways to spot DNA mutations linked to cancer while ignoring natural and harmless mutations that regularly occur in humans, Velculescu explained.

Velculescu and his team developed a genetic scan that essentially "takes a fragment here and a fragment there and uses it to create a picture of what the tumor DNA looks like," Lichtenfeld said. "That's what makes it so elegant."

The research team assembled a panel of 58 cancer-linked genes, and used their scan to look for tumor DNA fragments in the blood of 200 people known to have cancer.