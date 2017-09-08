Can Cold Med Be Blamed in Woman's Murder?

Sept. 8, 2017 -- The 911 call is chilling.

“I think I killed my … I took more medicine than I should.”

That’s the start of more than 6 minutes of audio of a 911 call made by Matthew James Phelps after he woke up and said he found his wife stabbed to death

“I had a dream. And then I turned on the lights and she is dead on the floor,” he says in the call. “I have blood all over me, and there is a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it.”

Phelps tells the operator he took Coricidin HBP Cough and Cold to help him sleep. “I know it can make you feel good, and sometimes I can’t sleep at night,” he says.

He later breaks down sobbing on the phone with the dispatcher. “Oh God. She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

The News & Observer newspaper in Raleigh, NC, reports that Phelps’ attorney says the effects of the cold medicine he took are “certainly an interesting subject of inquiry” as the case moves forward.

Phelps, 29, was charged with murdering his wife of less than a year -- Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, also 29. Prosecutors say he could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted. He did not have a criminal record, according to the News & Observer.

But can common cold medication really make someone commit a violent and deadly crime?