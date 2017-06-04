'Right-to-Try:' Best Last Chance or False Hope?

THURSDAY, April 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The Trump administration may have failed in its initial effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but some activists hope White House support will prove valuable in changing another piece of federal health care policy.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on his support for a federal "Right-to-Try" law that would provide terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs, outside the standard clinical trial process.

Pence met with proponents of the proposal in February, and President Donald Trump has voiced his support for Right to Try.

Advocates say the law is needed because drug companies are reluctant to provide experimental medications to desperate patients, even in the 33 states that have passed their own Right-to-Try legislation.

"We have heard that pharmaceutical companies feel it is just too risky for them to use this path outside of the FDA's approval while they still have a trial ongoing," said Starlee Coleman. She is vice president for communications for the Goldwater Institute, a conservative public policy think tank based in Phoenix.

"This federal legislation would lift that cloud of uncertainty for drug companies, and they would know their [FDA-sanctioned clinical] trial would not be impacted if they chose to help someone through a state Right-to-Try program," she added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a "compassionate use" program that allows access to experimental and unproven drugs, but Right-to-Try advocates argue that that procedure is too daunting and difficult for average patients or doctors to use.

"Imagine what it's like for someone in rural Oregon who's seeing a community oncologist who's never run a clinical trial, never had to contact anyone at the FDA, and doesn't know how this process works," Coleman said. "What do you think the chances are that person is going to get through the process?"

Critics of a federal Right-to-Try law argue that such a measure is unnecessary -- the FDA has streamlined its compassionate use process and approves nearly every request it receives.

"The FDA publishes information on how many compassionate use requests it grants, and it's generally in the 99 percent ballpark," said Patricia Zettler, an associate professor with Georgia State University's Center for Law Health and Society and a former FDA lawyer. "For most patients who are requesting access, it should only take their physician 45 minutes to fill out the form. That is what FDA says."