Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    50+: Live Better, Longer

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Rates of Early Deaths Rise for Whites, Drop for Blacks

    Drug overdoses, liver disease, suicides fuel jump in numbers for whites, U.S. study finds

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By Robert Preidt

    HealthDay Reporter

    WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Premature death rates in the United States have fallen for some groups but risen in others, a federal study says.

    Researchers looked at death certificate data from 1999 to 2014. They found that rates of premature death (between ages 25 to 64) declined among blacks, Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders. At the same time, the rates went up for whites and American Indians/Alaska Natives.

    "Death at any age is devastating for those left behind, but premature death is especially so, in particular for children and parents," said study senior author Amy Berrington, from the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

    "Our study can be used to target prevention and surveillance efforts to help those groups in greatest need," she said in an agency news release.

    There were fewer deaths from cancer, heart disease and HIV for blacks, Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders. Success in public health programs to reduce tobacco use is one reason for these drops. Another is medical advances to improve diagnosis and treatment, the researchers said.

    Despite these improvements, overall premature death rates are still higher among blacks than whites.

    Significant jumps in accidental deaths -- mainly drug overdoses -- were the primary reason for the increase in premature deaths among whites and American Indians/Alaska Natives. There were also increases in suicides and liver disease, the study reported.

    Death rates rose as much as 5 percent a year for 25- to 30-year-old whites and American Indians/Alaska Natives during the study period. That's similar to increases seen at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the United States, researchers said.

    One positive trend was seen in whites -- cancer and heart disease deaths went down, the study found.

    The findings were published Jan. 25 in The Lancet.

    Lead author Meredith Shiels is also with the National Cancer Institute. She said, "The results of our study suggest that in addition to continued efforts against cancer, heart disease and HIV, there is an urgent need for aggressive actions targeting emerging causes of death, namely drug overdoses, suicide and liver disease."

    View Article Sources Sources
    HealthDay
    Copyright © 2013-2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    blueberries
    The Longevity Diet
    Eating for a longer, healthier life.
    woman biking
    Aging Gracefully
    How to stay vital in your 50s and beyond.
     
    womans finger tied with string
    How’s Your Memory Holding Up?
    Learn how we remember, and why we forget.
    smiling after car mishap
    What to Expect as You Age
    9 things no one tells you about getting older.
     
    fast healthy snack ideas
    Article
    50 Foods to Help Lower Cholesterol
    how healthy is your mouth
    Tool
    What Kind of Shape Is Your Mouth In?
     
    dog on couch
    Tool
    Is Your Pet's Health in Danger?
    doctor holding syringe
    Slideshow
    Vaccines: Are Yours Up-to-Date?
     
    champagne toast
    Slideshow
    18 Secrets for a Longer Life
    Two women wearing white leotards back to back
    Quiz
    What Happens to Your Body as You Age?
     
    Man feeding woman
    Slideshow
    The Longevity Diet
    two senior women laughing
    Article
    Secrets to Aging With Grace
     