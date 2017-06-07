A Cheaper Alternative to Hearing Aids?

By Randy Dotinga

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A handful of over-the-counter "personal sound amplification products" fared as well as an expensive hearing aid in helping people pick up more words in conversation, researchers report.

While the study took place in a sound booth, "in this controlled environment, some of these devices helped people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss as well as a hearing aid," study author Nicholas Reed says. He is an audiologist at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

An estimated 16 percent of Americans have trouble hearing, and the U.S. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates that almost 30 million people could benefit from hearing aids.

But hearing aids can cost thousands of dollars, and Medicare doesn't cover them, the researchers noted.

"Hearing aids are regulated medical devices and should all be able to aid someone with hearing loss," Reed said. "While not all hearing aids are the same, they should all be able to meet this minimum requirement of making sound louder at appropriate frequencies and with minimal distortion."

In contrast, personal sound amplification products, available at stores and online, aren't regulated and can't be marketed as hearing aids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they're supposed to be used by people without hearing problems to help them hear distant sounds. The devices fit in or around the ear and make use of Bluetooth technology.

People do use the devices as hearing aids, however, said Todd Ricketts, vice chair of graduate studies with the department of hearing and speech sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. But these products tend to be less technologically advanced than hearing aids, although some offer advanced features.

Should you go out and buy one of the amplification devices instead of getting a hearing aid from a hearing specialist? Some audiologists will refuse to fit you for one, and the U.S. government doesn't consider them appropriate for people with hearing loss.

For the study, researchers recruited 42 patients at a university audiology clinic who had mild to moderate hearing loss. Two-thirds were women, and their average age was 72.