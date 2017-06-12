As Weight Creeps Up, So Does Risk of Heart Failure

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Gaining even a little weight can increase your chances of developing heart failure, a new study finds.

Adding pounds can change the structure of your heart and its ability to pump blood. But losing weight can reverse this potentially deadly process, the researchers said.

"People who gain weight, even as little as 5 percent, are more likely to have thickening of the left side of their heart, which is a well-established indicator of heart failure," said lead researcher Dr. Ian Neeland.

These people "were also more likely to have decreases in their heart's pumping ability," Neeland said. He is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas.

People who lose weight actually improve their hearts by decreasing the thickness of the heart muscle, and that probably lowers their risk for heart failure, he added.

Weight gain in the belly, where fat accumulates around the organs, may produce hormones that can harm the heart and cause inflammation, Neeland said.

Weight gain also puts a strain on the heart, causing it to pump harder, which causes the heart muscle to thicken. "Thick hearts can't compensate for the change and can ultimately fail," he said.

Preventing weight gain is an important way to protect heart health. "The heart is very dynamic, it's very plastic. So small changes over time make big differences," Neeland said.

At the start of the study, more than 1,200 men and women, average age 44, who didn't have heart disease -- or any other condition that put them at high risk for heart disease -- had MRI scans of their heart and several body fat measurements. These were done again seven years later.

The investigators found that people who increased their weight by as little as 5 percent were more likely to have thickening and enlargement of the left ventricle (the left lower chamber of the heart), which is an indicator of future heart failure.

In addition, the study participants were more likely to have small decreases in their heart's pumping ability, Neeland said.