MS-Related Brain Changes May Affect Social Skills

By Carole Tanzer Miller

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Subtle brain changes may explain why some people with multiple sclerosis (MS) lose their ability to interpret clues about what other people are thinking and feeling, a new study suggests.

Until now, there has been little study of the way MS affects the so-called "social brain." Portuguese researchers wanted to learn why some people with MS develop a social disconnect that can hurt relationships and breed isolation. It doesn't happen to everyone with MS, but experts agree that it's a big deal for those who experience it.

"It could interfere with all spheres of social interaction," said lead researcher Dr. Sonia Batista, a neurologist at the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

"The ability to interpret other people's feelings and intentions may influence people's ability to maintain a job and their relationships with family and friends," said Batista.

That's important, she added, because people with MS need strong support from those around them.

MS is a nervous system disease that disrupts signals inside the brain, and between the brain and body. Besides thinking and memory issues, its symptoms can include numbness, muscle weakness, problems with balance, coordination and eyesight.

More than 2.3 million people worldwide are thought to have MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For its study, Batista's team tested 60 people with MS and 60 healthy people of the same age and education level. The participants took tests to gauge their skill in inferring other people's beliefs, desires and intentions.

The participants were shown photos of people's eyes and asked to pick one of four words -- such as "anxious" or "embarrassed" -- to describe the person's feelings. Another test had them choose one of two words to describe a silent video of people interacting.

Both groups had MRIs and specialized scans called diffusion tensor imaging to look for changes in the brain's white matter. White matter connects different brain regions.

The scans revealed widespread damage -- called lesions -- in the white matter of MS patients, especially in areas key to the brain's social network. The MS patients also scored lower on both visual interpretation tests.