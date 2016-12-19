Holiday Health Hazards for Kids

Full of festive decor and family traditions, this time of year offers plenty to be jolly about. The bad news? Many items that make the holidays merry may also pose a health or safety risk to children. In fact, it’s one of the busiest times for emergency room visits. Whether you have kids of your own or plan to host children at your home this holiday season, here are eight ways to keep them out of harm’s way.

Stay Away From Toxic Plants The sharp, prickly leaves aren’t the only reason to avoid holly bushes. The berries can be poisonous to people and pets. Eating just a few berries can cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, or drowsiness. Mistletoe also contains a potential toxin. Though most people who eat small amounts of mistletoe generally won't be poisoned, it's best to keep these potentially harmful plants out of your home if you have young children around.

Watch Out for Dangerous Decor Bubble lights (those throwback lights from the '50s, '60s, and '70s) may look cheerful, but they pose a danger to little ones. The fluid inside the bulbs, methylene chloride, is highly poisonous if inhaled, swallowed, or if it touches your skin. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, or even death. Shiny tinsel and sparkly ornaments can also be choking hazards As a general rule, if it’s small enough to fit in the mouths of babies and toddlers, it’s too small to play with. Plus, fragile glass ornaments can break easily and cause cuts. Keep all of these potentially dangerous decorations high on the tree -- or better yet, skip them altogether until your children are older.

Child-Proof Your Christmas Tree Homemade or commercial tree preservatives (especially if they’re made with bleach and vinegar or alcohol) can harm your children or pets if they drink them. Use only plain water in tree stands. Also, if swallowed, needles can cause painful cuts in the mouth and throat, so clean up fallen needles quickly.