Mattiedna Johnson wasn't a microbiologist by trade – she was a nurse – but that didn't stop her from helping in the race to develop lifesaving antibiotics.

Born in 1918 to Mississippi sharecroppers, Johnson was a high school salutatorian before graduating from nursing school in Memphis, TN, and starting work as a registered nurse.

In the 1930s and early '40s, there were hundreds of thousands of cases of scarlet fever in the United States, mostly in children. Before antibiotics, around 20% of cases resulted in death. At a scarlet fever isolation ward in St. Louis, an infant succumbed to the disease in Johnson's arms. She never forgot.

In 1944, drug companies were looking for ways to develop antibiotics like penicillin that would cure a range of bacteria-caused diseases. Amid the throes of world conflict, the U.S. War Department declared penicillin production a top priority, and University of Minnesota plant pathologist C.M. Christensen announced strains developed in his lab were being released for commercial production. That same year, Johnson responded to a newspaper ad about the project. Christensen hired her.