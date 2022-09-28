IgA nephropathy can raise some big questions. Will your symptoms be so mild you hardly notice a change in daily life? Will you need dialysis one day? Should you prepare for a kidney transplant 10 or 20 years down the road?

You may not get answers until you’ve lived with the disease for many years.

“That uncertainty is incredibly challenging,” says Susan Rubman, PhD, a medical psychologist with Yale Medicine. She treats people who get organ transplants.

You can live a long life with IgA nephropathy. But your odds of depression, anxiety, and ongoing stress are higher than someone without the condition. Along with your doctor’s help, here are steps you can take to manage your mental and kidney health.