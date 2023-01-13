About 3 million Americans have high potassium, or hyperkalemia, because of kidney disease, heart failure, or poorly controlled diabetes. Potassium is an important nutrient that helps your nerves and muscles, including your heart, work the right way. But if you have too much in your blood, it can be dangerous and lead to heart problems. If you have hyperkalemia, it’s important to work closely with a nutritionist or other health professional to follow a low-potassium diet, says Courtney Barth, a registered dietitian and a nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s a delicate balance -- while eating too much can be harmful, eating too little can cause problems, too,” she says.

What to Expect on Your First Visit to a Dietitian If you have a condition like chronic kidney disease, your doctor will check your blood potassium levels often, usually once a month. Bring any information about your blood potassium levels to your first appointment with the nutritionist. The levels indicate how high the potassium is: 3.5-5.0 is considered the safe zone.

5.1-6.0 is the caution zone.

Higher than 6.0 is cause for more concern.