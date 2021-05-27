Smart Appliances and Your Health

Your home is getting smarter. For just about every question you have about your health and how to manage it, there's a device that can answer it.

A smart bed monitors your sleep quality and patterns and adjusts to your movements. A smart refrigerator tells you when your milk has gone sour, and if you have enough greens in your crisper drawer. Wearable monitors track your diet, activity, blood pressure, and blood sugar and send the results to your doctor.

High-tech devices like these are empowering us to be more aware of our health, and helping our doctors catch problems early, says Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine doctor with the University of Maryland Medical System.

"Consumers taking this additional step to take responsibility for their health can hopefully lead to strides in preventative medicine, versus the more Western approach of racing to treat the illness," he says.