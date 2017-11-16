Top Health Story of 2017: Opioid Abuse Epidemic

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The millions of Americans caught in the grip of an addiction to opioids -- prescription painkillers or heroin -- remained the leading health news story of the past year.

The scourge is now so widespread that, just last week, research suggested that deaths from opioid overdoses may be the biggest factor driving a decline in overall U.S. life expectancy.

If the trend holds, "we could have more than two years of declining life expectancy in a row, which we haven't seen since the influenza pandemic of 1918," said Bob Anderson, a statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently released the 2016 data.

Overall, 63,600 Americans -- many in young adulthood or middle age -- died from an opioid overdose in 2016. That's higher than the 40,000 annual deaths lost to AIDS at the height of the 1990s HIV crisis.

The advent of extremely powerful opioids such as fentanyl is only compounding the problem, experts say. But a turnaround is possible.

"It's important to remember these deaths are preventable," said Lindsey Vuolo, associate director of health law and policy with the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.

"If we start treating addiction the way we treat other diseases, with a health-based approach funded at a level commensurate with the size and scope of the problem, we will overcome this crisis," Vuolo told HealthDay.

In other health news, Trump administration efforts to repeal and replace the controversial health reform law known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) -- or "Obamacare" -- also dominated headlines in 2017.

But holdouts from both the moderate and far right of the political spectrum doomed such efforts in the House and Senate, despite repeated attempts from the White House to push legislation through.

However, just before Christmas Congress dealt a blow to the program, as the elimination of the ACA's so-called "individual mandate" became part of major tax reform. The individual mandate forced healthy-but-uninsured Americans to join ACA insurance pools or face a fine. Many experts believe the mandate is crucial to the financial health of Obamacare.