10% of Doctors Sexually Harassed in Last 3 Years

June 21, 2018 -- Twelve percent of female doctors and 4% of male doctors said they have experienced sexual abuse, harassment, or misconduct in the past 3 years, according to Medscape's Sexual Harassment of Physicians: Report 2018.

The results are from a survey of more than 6,200 clinicians in the U.S. who were asked about specific behavior they experienced or witnessed in the past 3 years, where it occurred, how they responded, and how it affected them. The survey also asked whether they had been accused of sexual harassment.

Overall, 10% all clinicians surveyed said they were sexually harassed within the past 3 years. Among doctors, 7% said they were sexually harassed within that timeframe. (This compares with 11% for nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, which will be detailed in an upcoming Medscape survey report.)

Almost Half of Perpetrators Are Other Doctors

Among doctors who had been harassed, 47% said another doctor harassed them; 16% said they were harassed by nurses.

Among those who had been harassed by another doctor, 25% were men and 60% were women. Medical trainees known as residents also said doctors were most commonly the wrongdoer (54% of the harassers).

Though more female than male doctors said they experienced abuse, harassment, or misconduct, there was little difference among doctors who said they witnessed the behaviors in recent years (14% for male doctors vs. 13% for female doctors). While 3% of male doctors said they had been accused of such behaviors, none of the women reported the same.

Most complaints of sexual harassment sent to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other state and local agencies have been made by women, according to an analysis of complaints.

The report says, "In Federal Fiscal Year 2016, nearly 30,000 harassment charges were filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); nearly one-quarter of those charges alleged sexual harassment, and 83.4 percent of sexual harassment charges were brought by women."

Much misconduct, however, goes unreported. Among doctors who said they were harassed in the Medscape survey, only 40% reported the behavior.