Is CBD Safe to Carry on a Plane?

Nov. 26, 2019 -- Many air travelers who struggle with anxiety and jet lag have turned to CBD as a remedy, even as researchers are still investigating whether it works. Other travelers like to tote along CBD in skin care or beauty products.

But many also wonder: Will my CBD get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)?

Earlier this year, TSA officials arrested a 71-year-old woman at the Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport in May after finding CBD oil in a carry-on. She spent two nights in jail.

While the TSA recently loosened up its regulations around CBD products, the answer is still: It depends.

Marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products including cannabidiol (CBD) oil are still illegal under federal law and won't make it through government screening, says Carrie Harmon, a TSA spokesperson. But CBD products made from hemp, which contain no more than 0.3% THC, are legal under the Farm Bill of 2018. THC is the component in marijuana that produces a “high.”

In addition, the FDA recently warned companies that adding CBD to foods or dietary supplements is illegal because it has not been declared to be GRAS, or generally recognized as safe.

The TSA’s updated regulations allow passengers to legally bring these products on board: