Advocates Welcome Down Syndrome Guidance for Adults

Oct. 26, 2020 -- “I think it’s very important that these guidelines are finally coming out, because we haven’t had anything like this for our family doctors, and they need this to better understand what Down syndrome is all about today.”

Karen Gaffney, 42, president of the Karen Gaffney Foundation, is an outspoken Down syndrome self-advocate pushing for more medical research to improve the lives of people living with the disorder. She was part of the focus group that helped prioritize medical issues for the new evidence-based clinical guidelines released recently on medical care of adults with Down syndrome in JAMA, The Journal of the American Medical Association.

“These guidelines totally changed things for us and for our families,” she says. “We’ll all be more informed about issues to watch for so we can take action much sooner to ensure better health outcomes.”

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States. Exactly how many Americans have the condition is unknown, but each year, about 6,000 babies are born with it. That’s an estimated one in 700 births. It occurs when a fetus develops an extra copy of chromosome 21, resulting in three copies instead of the usual two. The extra genetic material changes the way a baby develops physically and mentally.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published guidelines for the treatment of children with Down syndrome in 2011, and reaffirmed them in 2018 and again this year, but these are the first comprehensive guidelines for adults.

People with this condition have a higher risk for having medical conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, congenital heart defects, autoimmune diseases, and thyroid issues. Life expectancy has increased dramatically -- from 25 years in 1983 to 60 years today -- which is why advocates say these guidelines are sorely needed.

“It’s not only beneficial for those of us who serve in clinics where we see a larger number of adults with Down syndrome, but particularly for those primary care physicians who only have a small number of adults with Down syndrome in their practice,” says Brian Chicoine, MD, a co-author of the guidelines and medical director of the Advocate Medical Group Adult Down Syndrome Center in Park Ridge, IL. “Thirty years ago, I was that family physician in a small town serving a handful of adults with Down syndrome, and I would have absolutely loved to have these guidelines at that time, but obviously they weren’t available.”