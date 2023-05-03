Do You Need A Full-Body MRI Scan? Probably Not, Experts Say

June 2, 2023 – Last month, journalist and actor Maria Menounos told People that she’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after having a full-body MRI scan.

The scan had detected a 1.5-inch mass on her pancreas after CT scans and other testing couldn’t find a problem. A biopsy confirmed the mass was a stage II pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. In February, she had surgery to remove the cancer, part of her pancreas, her spleen, and 17 lymph nodes.

"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," Menounos, 44, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017 and type 1 diabetes last summer, told People. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner – but I'm OK because I caught this early enough.”

Now, Menounos’s mission is to convince insurance companies to cover whole-body MRI scans for everyone. But medical organizations, as well as experts in oncology, radiology, and health psychology, say the evidence does not yet prove these imaging procedures can give people the peace of mind they want or the information they need to prevent health issues.