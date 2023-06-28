A Tiny Patch May Someday Measure Your Critical Health Needs

June 28, 2023 – A smartwatch can tell you a lot about your health, but for guarding against big threats like diabetes and heart disease, blood tests remain the gold standard – for now.

Someday, a wearable patch could give you the same information, minus the poke in the arm and the schlep to the doctor’s office.

The patch will track markers in fluid under your skin, between and around your cells, called interstitial fluid.

If you’ve ever seen or used a continuous glucose monitor, then you’ve already glimpsed this future. These skin patches, typically worn on the back of the upper arm, use interstitial fluid to track blood sugar levels in real time.

Now scientists are asking: What else could this tech help us measure?

“The vision is eventually to develop a lab under the skin,” said Joseph Wang, PhD, a professor of nanoengineering at the University of California San Diego.

The result: All your lab work – cholesterol, hormones, electrolytes, and more – could become do-it-yourself, easing burdens on the health care system and empowering you with real-time, clinical-grade information about your health.