If your child has ADHD, it’s important to talk with him about it.

"It's never too early to start talking with your child about his ADHD," says Patricia Collins, PhD, director of the Psychoeducational Clinic at North Carolina State University.

You want them to be involved, to understand, and to be on board," says Terry Dickson, MD, director of the Behavioral Medicine Clinic of NW Michigan and an ADHD coach. "I have two children with ADHD, so I can speak from experience here."

What you say should be appropriate for his age, but your goal is the same: To help your child understand what ADHD means, what it doesn't mean, and how to be successful at school and in life. You'll talk about it many times as your child grows and develops.

"You need to help your child feel special, and like he is part of the plan," Dickinson says.

These 8 tips can help: