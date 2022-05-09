It’s not unusual to have mixed feelings about your child’s diagnosis with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The behaviors that led to it may create stress in your family and social life for quite a while. You might worry about how your child (and others) will react to being “labeled,” on top of all your other challenges. Don’t let that keep you from talking with your kid about it. Discovering together how your child’s brain works can be a first step toward improving their symptoms.

Jen Mackay found out her son, James, had ADHD when he was 6 years old. “[It] was a bit of a relief, because we felt like it explained some of the things we were seeing,” she says. She was also hopeful that the diagnosis meant they’d be able to find the right tools to help James. “He was a constant ‘behavior problem’ in his preschool and transitional kindergarten classes, which was so discouraging for him. In fact, we decided to pull him from public kindergarten because I didn’t want him to think that he was bad. In retrospect, I wish that we had been [able] to diagnose him and start treating his ADHD earlier.”

In this way, finding out your child has ADHD is a good thing, and you can help explain it to them by focusing on the positives.