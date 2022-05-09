When you think of treatment for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in children, medication probably comes to mind. That, or maybe therapy to work on school and social skills. In truth, the recommended first line of treatment isn’t a pill or training for your child -- but rather training for you.

“There are effective parenting strategies that are known to specifically help with behaviors that are due to ADHD symptoms,” says Maggie Sibley, PhD, licensed clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “After the diagnosis, if a parent switches to using these strategies, they will likely see results in the form of better behavior at home and school.”

If your care team has suggested parent coaching, you might wonder if your current habits or home life brought about your child’s ADHD. No parenting style causes ADHD, Sibley says, since it tends to run in families, meaning your child was likely born with a higher chance of having it. But using harsh punishments or changing how you react to your child’s behavior a lot from day to day can make the symptoms of ADHD worse. “This is why it often helps to use positive and consistent disciplinary strategies for a child with ADHD,” Sibley says. “Parent training with a mental health professional like a psychologist can be a great way to learn these and get support as you start practicing them with your child.”