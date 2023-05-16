Medication helped Katie Hamann manage symptoms of her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) like inattention and feelings of distraction. Still, she felt there was more she could do to help herself navigate life with her condition. Hamann, 38, started seeing a therapist 3 years ago to help her with time management and organization. "Having kids threw a curveball in my time management system," she says. "I was no longer managing just me and I needed help."

The Importance of Therapy When it comes to treating ADHD in adults, the most effective approach appears to be a combination of medication, skills training, and counseling. Research suggests that adults with ADHD who have a treatment plan that includes medication and cognitive behavioral therapy (a form of talk therapy aimed at changing patterns in thinking and behavior) are able to manage their symptoms easier than those who only take medication. Organizational skills and self-esteem seem to improve as well. Hamann participated in CBT for 3 months. During her sessions, her therapist helped her end negative self-talk and boost her self-esteem. She also got organizational tips to help her make project timelines. "There are behavioral skills that adults with ADHD don’t use as often or as effectively as adults without ADHD," explains John Mitchell, PhD, assistant professor in the Duke ADHD Program at Duke University Medical Center. "CBT helps with learning new behaviors and learning how to consistently implement them over time until they become a habit."