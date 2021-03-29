When Dana Rayburn learned she had ADHD in her 40s, her doctor prescribed Adderall. She did well on the drug for a few years, but then her insurance stopped covering it. Rather than struggle to pay $200 a month for the medication, she decided to try going off it. For other adults with ADHD, side effects like appetite suppression or sleeplessness are what prompt them to stop their medication. Some say the drugs make them less fun and spontaneous. Others dislike the stigma that often goes along with medication or simply relish the idea of handling their condition more naturally, without the help of pharmaceuticals. Whatever your motivation, before you try going off your meds, it’s wise to talk to your doctor first and get a good idea of what to expect.

Talk to Your Doctor Anytime you want to make a change to your medication regimen, it’s best to loop your doctor in. If your provider agrees that it’s OK to stop, you should discuss whether it’s safe to go cold turkey or if you need to taper off.

Continued The answer depends on the medications you take, says L. Eugene Arnold, MD, resident expert for CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). You don’t need to taper stimulant medications like Adderall and Ritalin, he explains, and you shouldn’t experience any withdrawal effects. Nonstimulant medications, on the other hand, do usually require tapering. “Atomoxetine (Strattera) has a long half-life, so it kind of tapers itself,” Arnold says. But if you’ve been taking an alpha 2 antagonist such as clonidine or guanfacine -- many people with ADHD take a stimulant in the morning and one of these other drugs at night -- you need to go slow to avoid a potentially dangerous spike in your blood pressure, he warns.

