There’s a growing push to focus on our brain differences, not deficits. This wider view of "normal" is a big part of something called neurodiversity. Advocates hope the idea expands how we think of developmental disorders, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). If the concept goes mainstream, it could lead to big changes in education and workplace norms, says Alecia Santuzzi, PhD, an associate professor at Northern Illinois University who specializes in social-industrial and organizational psychology. "It does make people take a few steps back to think more creatively about all the different ways work or school tasks can be done," Santuzzi says.

What Does It Mean to Be Neurodivergent? Judy Singer, a sociologist who has autism, started using the term "neurodiversity" in the late 1990s. It refers to the concept that certain developmental disorders are normal variations in the brain. And people who have these features also have certain strengths. For example, people with ADHD may have trouble with time management. But they often show high levels of passion, drive, and creative thinking. "Even their impulsivity can be an advantage," says Sarah Cussler, assistant director of Undergraduate Writing and Academic Strategies at Yale Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning. "Because they’ll say things other people are afraid to say." Neurodiversity isn’t the same thing as disability. Though, people who have neurodivergent features may need accommodations at work or school. "Neurodiverse students are wonderful students," Cussler says. "They can be really creative, big-picture, out-of-the box thinkers. But with some classic kinds of assessments, they have more difficulty." Besides ADHD, neurodiversity commonly refers to people with: Autism spectrum disorder

Dyslexia

Dyspraxia

Other learning disabilities