MONDAY, Sept. 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- If a child can't sit still or blurts out random thoughts in kindergarten or first grade, does the child have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Or is the youngster just not mature enough to sit still yet?

Both are possibilities, and whichever might be true, new research suggests that the youngest kids in class are being diagnosed with ADHD, intellectual disability and even depression around 30% more often than their oldest classmates.

"Children in the same [school] year as each other can be nearly a whole year apart in terms of age. We have known for some time that children who are young in their year at school tend to do less well academically, and are more likely to be diagnosed with hyperactivity disorders," said study co-author Jeremy Brown, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in England.

Brown noted that this study wasn't designed to determine the cause for these issues, just to find an association. But he said there are a number of potential reasons for the link.

"Younger children may find it harder to concentrate in class, leading to increased diagnoses of hyperactivity. Inferior academic performance and poorer peer relationships could have negative consequences on mental health," he explained.

For the study, the researchers reviewed electronic health care records from more than 1 million school children in the United Kingdom.

The investigators found that children born in the last quarter of a school year were 36% more likely than kids born in the first quarter of a school year to be diagnosed with ADHD. The youngest kids were 30% more likely to have an intellectual disability and 31% more likely to have depression than their older classmates.

Children born in the second quarter appeared to have a slight disadvantage compared to the older kids in terms of intellectual disability. And, kids born in the third quarter of the year were 20% more likely than the oldest kids to have an intellectual disability, the findings showed.

Brown said about 800,000 kids start primary school in the United Kingdom each year. "Based on our findings, over the course of their schooling up to age 16 years, we would expect around 500 more of the youngest quarter in the year might be diagnosed with depression, compared to the oldest," he said.