Epipen Shortages Due To Production Problems: FDA

Production problems have made EpiPens hard to find in some areas of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration says.

The devices give a lifesaving shot of epinephrine to people suffering severe allergic reactions.

A notification posted Wednesday on the FDA website says that while EpiPens are available, there are "intermittent supply constraints" due to delays at the company that makes the auto-injection devices for Mylan, according to Bloomberg News.

The FDA post came a day after Bloomberg reported that more than 400 patients in 45 states were having trouble finding EpiPens and similar devices.

Many patients said they couldn't obtain one of the devices, while others said they had to wait weeks to get one.