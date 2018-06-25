Dangerous Hogweed Plant Found in Virginia

June 25, 2018 -- Experts in Virginia are warning people to be on the lookout for giant hogweed, a dangerous plant that might make poison ivy seem tame.

Giant hogweed is an invasive species that can grow up to 14 feet tall, with beautiful blooms similar to those of Queen Anne’s lace. Although nice to look at, the plant produces a toxic sap that can cause serious blisters, third-degree burns, and permanent blindness.

Despite its dangers, giant hogweed was introduced to the U.K. and U.S. from Central Asia in the early 1900s as ornamental plants for gardens. Today, the plant has been reported in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington. The U.S. government considers it a noxious weed, one that is harmful to the environment, and it cannot be freely bought and sold.

Virginia is the newest addition to the list of states that house the weed, which is considerably farther south than where it’s been known to dwell. Researchers at the Massey Herbarium at Virginia Tech recently identified 30 of the plants growing in Clarke County.

“The Clarke County population is not spreading,” the researchers write on Facebook, “and you’re very unlikely to see giant hogweed in Virginia.”

The Facebook post from the researchers asked locals to report any sightings of the plant to a local extension agent.

Giant hogweed can be hard to remove completely. To be sure it doesn’t grow back, you have to remove the entire root and avoid spreading the seeds. Don’t try to use a weed-whacker on them; the sap on the stems could splatter into your eyes, which can cause permanent blindness. Instead, conservation experts recommend calling professionals who can properly remove and destroy the plant.

Even though experts don’t think it’s moving any time soon, knowing how to identify the plant could prevent a particularly painful reaction.

Giant hogweed is a close relative of cow parsnip, a native plant found in nearly every U.S. state, including Virginia. Both weeds cause similar skin reactions, but the giant hogweed’s effect is much worse. Here’s how to identify it: