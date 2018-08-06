Almond Milk Recalled Over Cow’s Milk Concerns

Aug. 6, 2018 -- What do get when you mix almond milk with cow’s milk?

A nationwide recall.

HP Hood LLC has voluntarily recalled half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain cow’s milk. People with cow’s milk allergies or sensitivities could have serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume cow’s milk, the FDA says. It is safe otherwise, the agency says.

The recall comes as the FDA considers whether nondairy beverages made from almond, soy, and other plant-based food can legally be called “milk.”

There has been one report of an allergic reaction.

More than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of almond milk are involved. They were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Only the following products are recalled: Refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018. To see if a particular half-gallon is involved, look for the stamped use-by-date of:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

All impacted products also have a UPC barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition label.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the store where it was bought and get a full refund or exchange, or visit www.bluediamond.com to complete a web form. You can also call Blue Diamond at 800-400-1522, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.