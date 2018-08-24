EpiPen Shortage Causing Concern as Schools Start

Aug. 24, 2018 -- The EpiPen shortage is colliding with the start of the school year and causing challenges for many. That’s because families of children with allergies have to buy new epinephrine auto-injectors at the start of each school year to leave in school health clinics and classrooms, and right now, many are having trouble getting the potentially lifesaving medication their children need.

“This is the height of renewal season, and most of us need to renew multiple sets, and a lot of pharmacies are saying they are out and don’t expect more well into October or November. Parents are not thrilled about this,” says Erin Malawer, author of the food allergy blog “Allergy Schmallergy” and mother to a child with anaphylactic food allergies.

“I am still without my daughter’s full prescribed pens,” says Marlo Tremont of California. “I have two, but I need several more and am having to juggle. And I’m confused about what else I could use for her.”

Another mother in Virginia -- Claudia, who asked that her last name not be used to protect her child’s privacy -- says she’s also been unable to get the generic EpiPen she was prescribed for her daughter, who is starting kindergarten. “Only one pharmacy had them available, and only one set, so I’m on a waitlist for another. Whenever it is available, I will get a call,” she says. “It’s frustrating.”

The FDA announced this week that it is extending the expiration date on some batches of EpiPens by 4 months to try to help people struggling with the shortage. But many in the allergy community say they’re afraid to give their children lifesaving medication that is past its printed expiration date.

Others say it’s confusing to now be told they can use expired medication after long being told to stop using the devices as soon as they expire. “The expiration extension underscores how somewhat arbitrary the expiration date process has seemed from the start,” Malawer says.

Compounding the problem for many families dealing with allergies is that despite the FDA’s extension announcement, some schools are refusing to accept expired EpiPens for liability reasons. That happened to Kelley Beatty of Ohio. She says her son’s school wouldn’t take an expired set, even when she showed them the FDA announcement.