Teal Pumpkins Mark Allergy Safe Halloween Stops

Oct. 22, 2018 -- Last year was the first year that Mia was old enough to really celebrate Halloween, and the little girl was so excited about it. The 2-year-old dressed up as Poppy from the movie Trolls -- in a blue satin dress and a large multicolored headband, complete with a shock of pink hair -- and headed out with her parents and brother to go trick-or-treating.

But the night took a terrifying turn for the Illinois family once they got home and learned the hard way just how quickly and easily allergic reactions can happen on Halloween.

“One minute we were sorting out her loot in the living room, and the next minute we were in the back of an ambulance after Mia bit into cross-contaminated candy,” Erica Giuliani explains.

The family had known their little girl was allergic to peanuts because she’d gotten hives from them before. So they had avoided all candy being handed out that night with peanuts. But they didn’t realize tree nuts were a problem for Mia and had never seen her have an anaphylactic reaction until she tried a plain mini-chocolate candy bar that evening that happened to be made on equipment that handles almonds.

“She took one bite and instantly spit it out and said, ‘I don’t like it,’ Giuliani says. “Within a minute, her face and lips started swelling, she got upset and started really crying, and we knew something terrible had happened.”

The parents used Mia’s epinephrine injector and called 911, and within minutes their little girl -- still dressed in part of her Poppy costume -- was in an ambulance headed to the ER. She was given steroids and monitored for hours.

It was so frightening for the family that her 5-year-old brother declined an offer to keep trick-or-treating and came to the hospital to sit at his sister’s bedside and make sure she was OK.

“The entire experience was just terrifying, and honestly a huge reality check for all of us,” Giuliani says. “We obviously don't ever want to risk something like this happening again, so we’ve had to say goodbye to some traditions and come up with some new ones that Mia can safely be a part of.”