Pet Allergies? How To Be A Good Guest, or Host

Dec. 18, 2018 -- Getting through the holidays can challenge anyone, but Andrea and Paul Schmitt of North Hollywood, CA, have an extra issue. Paul has a severe allergy to cats. Their 9-year-old son has an allergy to dogs.

Andrea's mother invites them to visit for holidays, but she has a beloved Maltese cat. Paul's sister, who lives out of state, also invites them, but she has a golden retriever she loves just as much.

"We tend to host most of the time," Andrea says. But that's not always possible.

When it isn't possible, as Andrea and many others have learned, it's crucial to think ahead and to plan out how to lessen the misery for the allergy-prone. This may require an uncomfortable talk with your host -- one that touches on housekeeping standards.

Pinpointing exactly how many people deal with this is difficult, even with statistics. In the U.S., as many as 50 million Americans have allergies, and as many as 3 in 10 of them are allergic to dogs and cats, the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology says. And about 62% of U.S. households have a pet, according to estimates by the academy. Besides dogs and cats, less common household pets, such as gerbils, can cause problems for the allergy-prone, too.

People who are allergic have oversensitive immune systems that react to harmless proteins in a pet's urine, saliva, or dander, the dead skin cells.

WebMD asked people with allergies who have been there, along with allergists, what they can do to limit the itching and sneezing.