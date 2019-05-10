Frustration Mounts as EpiPen Shortage Hits 1 Year

May 10, 2019 -- The ongoing EpiPen shortage has hit the 1-year mark with no end in sight, leaving many families angry, confused, and struggling to get the epinephrine they rely on to stop life-threatening food allergies.

“This unexplained/under-explained shortage is ridiculous,” says Cassie Hart of Normal, IL, the mother of a child with a food allergy.

“We didn’t expect it to go this long,” says Todd Mahr, MD, a Wisconsin-based allergist and the parent of a child with food allergies. “And that’s frustrating to us and our patients.”

EpiPens are just one brand of an auto-injection device that delivers set doses of epinephrine, a medicine that can help stop severe, sometimes deadly, allergic reactions. But the EpiPen has long been one of the most popular and well-known auto-injector choices, in part because it’s widely accepted at schools since it’s the standard most teachers and staff are trained on.

“Schools and other support networks are typically only familiar with one auto-injector: EpiPen,” says Erin Malawer, a parent of a child with food allergies who also has an award-winning blog on the subject called Allergy Shmallergy. “We have a whole support system of teachers, administrators, etc., who are not trained on other epinephrine auto-injectors and even less comfortable administering epinephrine when it's so critically needed.”

That’s presented a lot of challenges for families in light of the supply shortage of EpiPens and EpiPen Jrs, which dates back to May 2018 and may not end any time soon.

“Despite our significant efforts, we do anticipate further supply shortages over the coming months,” says Steve Danehy, director of media relations at Pfizer.

Mylan, which distributes and sells EpiPens, says problems are linked to a subsidiary of Pfizer -- Meridian Medical Technologies, which makes the devices. Danehy said in an email that the company is committed to resolving the shortage as quickly as possible, but he made it clear there is no timetable for it to end.

In fact, it could get worse before it gets better. Shortages are expected to result in tighter supplies. This could continue through the summer as peak refill season comes as parents prepare for a new school year. That’s when children are required to bring extra auto-injectors to their classrooms or school offices and clinics.

“This is a big deal,” Malawer says. “People are frustrated, calling all over their cities, getting on waiting lists at pharmacies. Families are worried about using their auto-injectors for fear that they might not be able to replace them. That's a dangerous thought.”