Teal Pumpkins Offer Allergy Safe Halloween Stops

Oct. 21, 2019 -- Tracie Andrews has a battle plan when she goes trick-or-treating with her four children, two of whom have food allergies.

She packs in her traveling kit:

“Safe” candy that won’t cause an allergic reaction in case her kids want something sweet while going door to door

Wipes in case they touch something that could cause an allergic reaction

A flashlight for reading candy wrappers as well as seeing in the dark

And their ever-present meds, EpiPens and Benadryl

“We can’t have any accidents,” says Andrews, a mom blogger in suburban Atlanta.

Andrews says she feels relief when they approach a house with a teal-colored pumpkin on the porch. It signifies the people who live there understand the problem of food allergies and will be giving out non-food treats such as stickers or bubbles.

Getting more of these pumpkins on porches is the goal of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The project was started in 2012 by Becky Basalone, a mother in Tennessee who ran a food allergy support group. Now it’s run on a national scale by FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education), with much of the outreach on social media.

FARE wants to make Halloween inclusive for kids with food allergies, who may feel excluded because many Halloween foods are on their no-no list.

“More and more children are being diagnosed with food allergies, so there are more and more families looking for ways to participate,” says Leah Robilotto of Sharpsburg, GA.