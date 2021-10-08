Oct. 27, 2021 -- When Heather Sapp’s 11-year-old daughter was diagnosed with allergies to eggs, peanuts, and tree nuts a decade ago, food allergy treatments were scarce. The family looked into a research study of oral immunotherapy (OIT), a process that helps patients raise their allergen threshold by eating some of the culprit food each day, but she did not qualify for the trial.

Today, oral immunotherapy is more available -- there’s an FDA-approved product for peanut allergy (Palforzia), and some 15,000 patients have been treated by a small but growing number of doctors offering home-grown oral immunotherapy with commercial food products.

But oral immunotherapy can be unnerving.

“Her whole life, essentially, she’s been avoiding these foods,” Sapp says of her daughter, now a preteen who cannot stomach the thought of having to eat her allergens daily for treatment. “It’s a psychological thing.”

The treatment is also time-consuming, requiring rest periods after each day’s dose and in-office visits to raise the dose every few weeks. Plus, it raises a patient’s risk for allergic reactions.